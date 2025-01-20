And Clarets fan and famous Burnley ‘son’ Jordan North enjoyed a night on the town too and was happy to pose for pictures with revellers.
1 / 6
And Clarets fan and famous Burnley ‘son’ Jordan North enjoyed a night on the town too and was happy to pose for pictures with revellers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.