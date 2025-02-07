For sale: Idyllic farmhouse ready to be transformed into dream home

By John Deehan
Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Cliviger, Pottery Farm is a charming farmhouse offering a rare opportunity to create a dream home.

With all major work completed, this stunning property, on the market with estate agents Keenan’s, is a blank canvas, ready to be transformed. Original features, generous living space, and breathtaking views make it perfect for a growing family.

Offers over £500,000 are being sought for the property, which is located in Long Causeway, Cliviger, and comprises multiple living areas, an open-plan kitchen diner, conservatory, utility room, office, and two double bedrooms – the main featuring a dressing room. A two-storey, fully equipped garage offers exciting annex potential. Outside, enjoy gated parking, landscaped gardens, and a spacious patio.

1. Long Causeway, Cliviger, Burnley

2. Long Causeway, Cliviger, Burnley

3. Long Causeway, Cliviger, Burnley

4. Long Causeway, Cliviger, Burnley

