With all major work completed, this stunning property, on the market with estate agents Keenan’s, is a blank canvas, ready to be transformed. Original features, generous living space, and breathtaking views make it perfect for a growing family.
Offers over £500,000 are being sought for the property, which is located in Long Causeway, Cliviger, and comprises multiple living areas, an open-plan kitchen diner, conservatory, utility room, office, and two double bedrooms – the main featuring a dressing room. A two-storey, fully equipped garage offers exciting annex potential. Outside, enjoy gated parking, landscaped gardens, and a spacious patio.
