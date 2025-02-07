A Burnley vicar campaigning to help take ketamine off the streets says the "deadly and dangerous" drug impacts young people all over the town.

Fr Alex Frost has been running a ketamine support group at St Matthew's Church in St Matthew's Street for the past couple of months. It's open to anyone impacted by the substance, whether they have used it or know someone who does. It offers a "safe space" for people to discuss their experiences and concerns and can signpost them to counselling.

Ketamine is a powerful anaesthetic that can cause irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys, with some young people ending up with urostomy bags.

"I'm desperately worried for the families impacted by it. It's devastating for them," said Fr Frost.

"Ketamine is across the town. It's not just in certain areas but in the villages as well. Often, parents learn about their child's ketamine use only when it gets to the point of no return. Kids are clever at hiding it."

The vicar was inspired to launch the support group by the number of people reaching out to him about ketamine addiction. He says he was particularly alarmed by the volume of teenagers impacted and believes that as a society, "We're failing our children."

Government stats reflect this concern, showing a significant rise in ketamine use in England and Wales. An estimated 299,000 people aged 16-59 - the biggest number on record - claimed to have taken it in the year ending March 2023.

Despite this prevalence, Fr Frost fears there is a lack of support services for young people facing ketamine addiction and says many parents do not know where to turn for help.

But he believes that firefighting the problem is not enough, and wants to see tighter laws around the drug to help stop children falling into the arms of dealers.

Here's what he is calling for:

Reclassify ketamine to a Class A substance

The vicar wants to see more people prosecuted for selling and supplying ketamine and for grooming children into dealing.

"It's very cheap, very accessible, and there's not a lot of punishment as a consequence [of dealing it]," said Fr Frost.

The Government is seeking expert advice about reclassifying the drug. Ketamine is currently a Class B substance, meaning that the maximum penalty for supplying and producing it is up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both. Jail time could increase to life if the substance becomes a Class A.

Educate children as young as Year 6 about ketamine abuse

"I don't think kids realise how devastating it is to their health," Fr Frost added, citing the example of a 21-year-old he knows who now has a stoma bag for life.

"It causes extreme pain when people try to pass urine. I've seen teenagers who have been crippled in pain by it. It's horrible.

"I have spoken to grown men who have taken heroin and cocaine and said ketamine is the worst because of the pain it causes."

When does the support group run?

It takes place on Tuesdays from 12-30pm to 1-30pm. Please note that it will be closed for the next two weeks. Anyone who would like to attend is invited to turn up on the day.