A Burnley councillor has moved a motion in Burnley Council to reinstate and retain the free hospital shuttle service beyond April 1st, after moves were made to introduce a paid service.

Residents were told earlier this month that the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) had planned to scrap the free daily bus service running between Royal Blackburn, Burnley General, and Pendle Community Hospitals, due to high running costs.

However, a combination of local political and residential pressure against the decision resulted in an announcement last week that a new paid service would be introduced.

However, Coun. Aurangzeb Ali, who represents the Burnley Independent Group on Queensgate ward, said he was unhappy with the decison to introduce a fee, and raised his objections at council.

He said: “Burnley residents have been let down by Lancashire County Council after the free hospital shuttle bus between Burnley General Hospital and Royal Blackburn Hospital has been replaced with a paid service.

“I moved a motion in Burnley Council last week to reinstate and retain the free hospital shuttle service beyond April 1st, and I was pleased to see that it received unanimous support across the chamber.

“This service is a vital lifeline for patients, visitors, and NHS staff who depend on it daily. However, what has now been presented as a ‘solution’ – a paid bus service – is not a solution at all.

“The people of Burnley feel abandoned by Lancashire County Council and its councillors. Instead of standing up for our residents, they have failed to apply the necessary pressure at County Hall to protect this essential transport link.

“In recent days, I received a heartbreaking call from an 80-year-old resident who was in tears, forced to choose between putting food on her table, heating her home, or affording a £6 return journey to attend regular hospital appointments in Blackburn. This is a disgrace. Nobody should have to make such choices, especially when attending critical medical care.

“NHS staff who travel between the two hospitals will now be burdened with up to £30 a week, or £120 a month, in additional costs just to get to work. At a time when we are already facing a recruitment and retention crisis in the NHS, this will only push staff away from their jobs, worsening the situation at Royal Blackburn Hospital and beyond.

“Some may see the replacement of the shuttle bus with a paid service as an ‘achievement.’ I do not. The people of Burnley do not. Once again, we have been left behind.

“It is particularly concerning that this decision has been made despite the UK Government's announcement of over £1 billion for the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and the Bus Service Operators Grant funding.

“Lancashire County Council has been allocated over £27 million from this funding – money that should be used to improve services, introduce new routes, and protect crucial links for local communities.

“I am calling for a full inquiry into Lancashire County Council’s handling of this BSIP funding. The public deserves to know where this money has gone and why it has not been used to keep the hospital shuttle running as a free service.

“I will be making a Freedom of Information Request to the county this week, and writing to Lancashire County Council demanding answers on why this funding has not been used to protect Burnley’s hospital shuttle bus.

“This borough is being let down by the county council and its councillors. This fight is not over. The people of Burnley deserve better.

The service was due to end from Monday, March 31st, as the Trust cannot afford the annual operation costs of £780,000 and is around £32m. overspent.