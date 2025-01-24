With offers in the region of £499,950 being sought, the property, localyed in Clover Crescent, Burnley, features four spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with an en-suite, offering the perfect balance of style and practicality.

The expansive layout includes three versatile reception rooms and a stunning open-plan kitchen with two central islands and bi-fold doors leading to a large rear garden – ideal for modern living and entertaining. Additional highlights include an integral double garage and a double driveway for ample parking.

Located near St Mary Magdalene’s and Wellfield Schools, as well as Chez Nanny Nursery, this home is perfectly positioned for families. With easy access to the M65 and local amenities, it offers a luxurious lifestyle in a prime location.

