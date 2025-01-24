Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a cannabis grow in Crawshawbooth.

Officer were called to the Stoneholme Industrial estate area on Thursday, January 16, following reports of strong smells coming from a particular premises. Upon entering the building, they discovered around 500 cannabis plants in the address, all of which have been seized.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe. At this time, no arrests have been made and an investigation is under way.

Sgt Paul Marsden, from Rossendale Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence but there are many hidden dangers including risk of fire. Tampering with the electricity supply to power a cannabis farm can have harmful consequences for neighbouring properties as well. We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.”

Cannabis plants found inside the property in Crawshawbooth.

If anyone has any information, contact 101 or you can report online https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.