Vegemite unveils the flat Vegemite: A bold new brew with an Aussie twist

Love coffee? Love VEGEMITE? Then buckle up, because Australia’s most iconic spread has just made its way into your morning brew – and it’s a game-changer.

Introducing the Flat Vegemite – a bold new take on the flat white that combines velvety espresso, creamy steamed milk, and a teaspoon of VEGEMITE for a hit of savoury, full-bodied flavour you never saw coming.

Created in collaboration with Aussie-inspired café chain Farm Girl, the Flat Vegemite is making its official debut at this year’s London Coffee Festival – but the good news? VEGEMITE’s dropped the recipe so anyone, anywhere, can give it a go.

Ingredients:

20g Ristretto (double shot of espresso)

One Teaspoon of VEGEMITE

150ml hot milk (preferably steamed)

Method:

Pull a 20g double ristretto shot.

Stir in one teaspoon of VEGEMITE until fully dissolved.

Top with 150ml of hot milk, finishing with a thin layer of foam.

Optional: serve with hot buttered toast for dipping.

This comes as VEGEMITE announces an all-new recipe series celebrating the best of British and Aussie favourites where British and Australian classics are reimagined with the unmistakable punch of Vegemite. From traditional dishes to café staples, VEGEMITE is turning heads and tickling tastebuds with unexpected mash ups that go way beyond toast.

Rose Hood, Creative Director & Co-Founder at Farm Girl who created the Flat Vegemite recipe, says “The Flat Vegemite is destined to be our new best seller, what a flavour sensation. We can’t wait for customers to level up their coffee game the Aussie way!”

Whether you are after something to wake up your tastebuds, or you are just keen to try something no one else is doing, the Flat Vegemite is set to be one of the most talked about cups this May. It is also a reminder that Vegemite is not only full of flavour, but also a source of B vitamins, so you can feel good while you sip.