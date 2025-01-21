Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long standing tradition looks set to be revived in Burnley for Christmas 2025.

The tradition of supporters’ donning fancy dress to watch the Clarets play on Boxing Day, before heading out to the pubs after the match, was once a big thing in Burnley. And best pals Ian Harrison and Kenny Murgatroyd want to bring the tradition back and encourage everyone who goes out on Boxing Day to take part.

Ian said: “Back in the day it was a big thing on the Turf on Boxing Day, and even some of the away team’s supporters would turn up in fancy dress. I have dressed up in alsorts of costumes over the years, from Noddy and Big Ears to a pack of Wrigley’s chewing gum.”

Ian Harrison (far left) and Kenny Murgatroyd (right) dressed as Dumb and Dumber on Boxing Day at The Inn On The Wharf in Burnley. The duo are committed to reviving the tradition of fancy dress for Boxing Day in Burnley this Christmas

The idea to revive the tradition came when Ian and Kenny dressed up as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, the two main characters from the hit comedy film ‘Dumb and Dumber’ for their Boxing Day drinks outing in Burnley at Christmas just gone. The friends first wore the costumes last year while on holiday in Benidorm. They were among 50,000 holidaymakers who donned fancy dress for the annual Benidorm Fiesta.

And, thanks to their family and friends in Burnley, the duo won a free all-inclusive stay at the hotel where they were staying, the Flamingo Beach Resort, which ran a competition to find the best outfits. People were asked to vote on social media and the duo clocked up 395 ‘likes’ thanks to family and friends in Burnley who showed their support.

The pair were then inundated with messages from people saying how much their antics had cheered them up and they hoped the comedy duo would make an appearance in Burnley over the festive season. So they decided that Boxing Day was the perfect opportunity.

Ian said: “We have spoken to a number of bar owners, who are all on board for the idea, and perhaps run a competition to find the best outfits also. It definitely will be happening for Christmas this year.”

Ian (front) and Kenny (in orange) as 'Dumb and Dumber' at the Benidorm Festival last year with friends, all from Burnley, who dressed up as the 'Dad's Army' cast.

Wigan is famous for its Boxing Day fancy dress tradition where thousands of revellers take part. It began there in the 1980s when Wigan Pier nightclub would offer free entry to anyone in fancy dress on Boxing Day.