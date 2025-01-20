Burnley Nightlife: 43 cracking pics from The Corkhouse and The Loom as popular band Skafull performed (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:49 BST
Live music is always a big draw in Burnley, as these photos show.

Some great pics from the weekend (part two) If you missed the first gallery please click HERE.

The Corkhouse

1. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend (part two)

The Corkhouse Photo: s

The Corkhouse

2. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend (part two)

The Corkhouse Photo: s

The Corkhouse

3. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend (part two)

The Corkhouse Photo: s

The Corkhouse

4. Burnley Nightlife: Great scenes from the weekend (part two)

The Corkhouse Photo: s

