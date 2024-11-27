Best pals Ian Harrison and Kenny Murgatroyd were among 50,000 holidaymakers who donned fancy dress for the annual Benidorm Fiesta.

And, thanks to their family and friends in Burnley, the duo won a free all-inclusive stay after they dressed up as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, the two main characters from the hit comedy film ‘Dumb and Dumber.’

The hotel where the lads were staying, the Flamingo Beach Resort, ran a competition to find the best outfits with the prize of a four-day all inclusive break for the winners. People were asked to vote on social media and the duo clocked up 395 ‘likes.’

Ian said: “Thankyou to everyone who voted for us. We received so many messages from people thanking us for cheering them up, and that was our intention – to not take ourselves seriously and make people smile.”

And Ian revealed that ‘Dumb and Dumber’ could well be making a couple of surprise ‘guest’ appearances in Burnley over the festive period.