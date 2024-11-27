A VIP opening marked the official return of the much missed cafe at Burnley’s Tesco store.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The diner, simply called The Cafe, has been reinstated and is now on the first floor as the store in Finsley Gate celebrates 21 years of trading in the town. Among the guests at the official opening was Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and Pendle Mayor Coun. Mohammad Aslam.

Store community champion Mukhtar Mirza said: “The store had a cafe when it opened originally and, when it closed a number of years ago, customers have said how much they miss it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, Cllr. Mohammed Aslam the Mayor of Pendle, Shah Hussian the Mayor of Burnley and Ivor Emo the President of Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club with staff from Tesco at the official opening of the new cafe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The cafe includes a dining section and a ‘chill out’ area. Store manager Ian Feeley said customers had welcomed the return of the cafe and it was proving to be very busy, saying: “We have recruited more staff and the cafe is of a very high standard. Customers are loving it, we feel this is a great facility we can offer.”