MP Oliver Ryan among guests at VIP opening for new cafe at Burnley's Tesco store
The diner, simply called The Cafe, has been reinstated and is now on the first floor as the store in Finsley Gate celebrates 21 years of trading in the town. Among the guests at the official opening was Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and Pendle Mayor Coun. Mohammad Aslam.
Store community champion Mukhtar Mirza said: “The store had a cafe when it opened originally and, when it closed a number of years ago, customers have said how much they miss it.”
The cafe includes a dining section and a ‘chill out’ area. Store manager Ian Feeley said customers had welcomed the return of the cafe and it was proving to be very busy, saying: “We have recruited more staff and the cafe is of a very high standard. Customers are loving it, we feel this is a great facility we can offer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.