MP Oliver Ryan among guests at VIP opening for new cafe at Burnley's Tesco store

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:50 BST

A VIP opening marked the official return of the much missed cafe at Burnley’s Tesco store.

The diner, simply called The Cafe, has been reinstated and is now on the first floor as the store in Finsley Gate celebrates 21 years of trading in the town. Among the guests at the official opening was Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and Pendle Mayor Coun. Mohammad Aslam.

Store community champion Mukhtar Mirza said: “The store had a cafe when it opened originally and, when it closed a number of years ago, customers have said how much they miss it.”

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, Cllr. Mohammed Aslam the Mayor of Pendle, Shah Hussian the Mayor of Burnley and Ivor Emo the President of Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club with staff from Tesco at the official opening of the new cafe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardBurnley MP Oliver Ryan, Cllr. Mohammed Aslam the Mayor of Pendle, Shah Hussian the Mayor of Burnley and Ivor Emo the President of Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club with staff from Tesco at the official opening of the new cafe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The cafe includes a dining section and a ‘chill out’ area. Store manager Ian Feeley said customers had welcomed the return of the cafe and it was proving to be very busy, saying: “We have recruited more staff and the cafe is of a very high standard. Customers are loving it, we feel this is a great facility we can offer.”

