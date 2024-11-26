The family of a well known Burnley stonemason, who has died after a courageous battle with cancer, say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ at the many tributes to him.

Lee Hunt, who was 53, died in Pendleside Hospice at the weekend, just under a year after he was diagnosed with the disease. Paying tribute to him, Lee’s older brother, Darren, said: “I can’t believe the amount of messages of sympathy and support we have received since announcing Lee’s passing. He was very well known and well liked in the town.”

A keen footballer in his youth, Lee played for a number of different teams, including Burnley Grammar School Old Boys. He was also a member of Burnley Boys Brigade and earned the Queen’s badge, the highest honour attainable in the organisation, along with Darren and their late middle brother Wayne.

Lee trained as a stonemason after leaving the former Habergham High School at the age of 16. He followed Wayne into the profession and they worked together at the former Stevenson’s Memorials. The company was later taken over and became known as Robertson’s and Lee continued to work for them but on a self employed basis. Wayne set up his own business, Wayne Hunt Memorials, and after his death in 2014, Lee took on the mantle of the business to keep the family name going.

Lee’s dad, Fred said: “Lee was like Wayne, very good at art and creative, and he enjoyed designing headstones to people’s specific requests.”

Well known for his quick wit and cheeky humour, Lee, who was a season ticket holder for the Clarets, loved socialising with his friends and was a well known face at Rosegrove Unity Club and also Sycamore Farm. Lee’s death comes just nine months after his mum, Pauline, died.

Lee also leaves his partner Diane, nieces, Charlotte, Katie and India and a nephew Harrison.