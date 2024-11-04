The Circ Retro bar in Burnley's Bank Parade to welcome new landlord and landlady

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:46 BST
A new landlord and landlady are to take over the reins of one of Burnley’s quirkiest and unique bars.

Leigh Wallace and his wife Stephenie will become mine hosts at The Circ retro bar from Monday, November 11th. Regulars at the popular little bar, in the area known as Burnley’s ‘Northern Quarter,’ the couple jumped at the opportunity to become mine hosts.

Leigh said: “This is a great bar that we have seen grow in popularity. It has its own unique vibe, it’s a great place for people of all ages to come and have a good time and we want to build on that.”

Leigh Wallace and his wife Stephenie will become mine hosts at The Circ retro bar from Monday, November 11th

Leigh is manager of Gregg’s bakery in Burnley town centre, where he has worked for seven years, and Stephenie is postwoman for the Royal Mail. Stephenie said: “We’ve had so many good times in The Circ with family and friends, we know what a great place it is, so to be able to take over the bar ourselves is a fantastic opportunity.”

Together since they were just 16, Leigh is a former student at Marsden Heights Community College in Nelson and Stephenie attended the former Walshaw High School for Girls. They met at a bus stop on their way to Myerscough College where they were both students. Romance blossomed and the couple married seven years ago.

The Circ bar is one of three on Bank Parade known as ‘The Circ.’ The venues were created when Ray Harrison bought what were former industrial warehouses three years ago. The Circ Retro bar was the first to open and the two other venues, The Circus Lounge and the Electric Circus, soon followed.

