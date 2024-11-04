An independent coffee business is preparing to open its 28th branch in Burnley town centre.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coffee House, which was founded in 2011 by brothers Chris and Stephen Shelmerdine in the village of Lymm, Cheshire, hope to open their new branch in Fleet Walk later this month.

Work is well underway at the unit that formerly housed Costa Coffee, which closed in September after trading in the town for around a decade. Known for bringing freshly roasted coffee, handmade food, and a community focus to high streets across the North, Chris said: “We’ve been at this for 14 years now, and we’ve really focused on doing things right. The coffee you drink is roasted within the past 24 hours at our roast house in Warrington. All of the cakes you see are freshly baked there, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent business The Coffee House to open in former Costa Coffee premises in Burnley town centre (photo for reference)

“We produce and deliver everything fresh daily to every store. For us, it’s about creating a high-quality experience our customers can feel good about.”

In an era where independent businesses are rare on high streets, The Coffee House aims to revive community spirit by bringing quality coffee, fresh food, and a welcoming environment to often overlooked areas. Chris added: “We want to redefine the coffee experience on forgotten high streets. Every location we open is about supporting the local area and creating a space where people can eat, drink, relax, and connect. We’re excited to bring that to Burnley.”

The fast-tracked fit-out of the Burnley store exemplifies the team’s dedication to creating meaningful spaces and each new store carries the same distinct feel, welcoming guests with the brand’s signature ethos of “Eat, Drink, Relax.”

Although growth has been rapid, Chris emphasises the importance of remaining independent. He said: “Even with 28 locations, we still feel very much like an independent shop. Our values remain the same as when we started, and that matters deeply to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Coffee House location has its unique touches, creating a familiar yet individualised experience for customers across the region. As they plan to expand further through Lancashire and into Yorkshire in 2025, The Coffee House ethos is committed to empowering each local community, making the high street a more vibrant place for people to gather and enjoy.

“Our new team in Burnley is incredibly excited to bring our fresh, quality food made daily to this part of the North,” added Chris. “When you open a coffee shop, it becomes a community asset. People come to eat, drink, relax, meet friends, and spend quality time, and that’s a great feeling. “We want to keep doing more of this and creating jobs for people in the local area.”