Costa Coffee confirms closure of store in Fleet Walk in Burnley town centre

By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Sep 2024, 13:07 BST
A well known coffee shop chain, that has been based in Burnley town centre for around a decade, has closed down.

Customers at Costa Coffee were left bemused to find the cafe in Fleet Walk closed at the beginning of this month.

A Costa Coffee spokesman confirmed today that the closure was permanent saying: “ We can confirm that the store, which is owned and operated by one of our corporate partners, closed for trade at the beginning of September. Customers are, however, still able to visit the Costa Coffee store located in Tesco on Centenary Way, Burnley. ”

