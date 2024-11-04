‘Trick or treaters’ were invited into the Oaklands Nursing Home in Harle Syke. Residents love to see children and parents dressed up for the spooky occasion and the home was transformed into a ‘Hallowe’en den’ for everyone to share sweets and home-made treats. Here is a selection of great images taken on the night.
1. Cracking pics from the annual Hallowe'en party at The Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley
. Photo: Jason Lee Photography
