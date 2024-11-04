24 photos as the Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley hosts annual Hallowe'en party

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:06 BST
A Burnley nursing home opened its doors to the community for its annual Hallowe’en party.

‘Trick or treaters’ were invited into the Oaklands Nursing Home in Harle Syke. Residents love to see children and parents dressed up for the spooky occasion and the home was transformed into a ‘Hallowe’en den’ for everyone to share sweets and home-made treats. Here is a selection of great images taken on the night.

