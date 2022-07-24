The Hare and Hounds will host the two day event on Saturday and Sunday, August 27th and 28th.

On the Saturday live music starts from 6pm on the the outside stage and on the Sunday the fun starts at 11am with stalls and a funfair. Mascots will be visiting throughout the day and there will also be face painting.

Laura Stinton is fund raising to help buy the perfect home for her disabled son Henry. Padiham pub the Hare and Hounds will host a fund raising weekend to help her next month

On Sunday, live music will begin at 5pm with Rhiain followed by Electronic Neon for some back to the 80s music.

Proceeds from the weekend will be split between Pendleside Hospice and the Henry's Home fund set up by young mum Laura Stinton.

She launched a huge fund raising campaign to help her buy the perfect home for her little boy Henry who is severely disabled after he was born six weeks early weighing just over 2lbs.

Laura launched the £200,000 campaign after being told during an occupational therapist inspection that the home she lives in now in Burnley, is not suitable for the amount of adaptations needed to cater for her son Henry's complex needs.

Hare and Hounds landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer with her husband Lee. The pub will host an August Bank Holiday music event to raise funds for two good causes

If she reaches the target Laura hopes to use £150,000 to buy the property and the remaining money will go on the adaptations.

Henry, who turns six in October, suffers from a raft of conditions including stage five quadriplegic cerebral palsy. He is also registered blind and brain damaged.