The event at the Hare and Hounds in Padiham will be held on Easter Sunday, starting with an egg hunt at 10am, arts and crafts activities, children's face painting and stalls.

Between 4pm and 5pm, there will be an auction with two £150 vouchers from Carpet Market, a night away and signed football boots up for grabs. There will also be a raffle with stacks of great prizes including Burnley Leisure vouchers, personal training sessions and prosecco gift sets.

Organised by landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer the pub in West Street will host live music on Saturday and Sunday and a cask ale festival, featuring 12 cask ales, will also run from Friday until Monday.

Laura Stinton is hoping to raise £200,000 to buy the perfect home for her son Henry (five) who is severely disabled

Toni-Anne sprung into action when she heard about the plight of Laura Stinton who launched the £200,000 campaign after being told during an occupational therapist inspection that the home she lives in now, a mid terraced property in Burnley, is not suitable for the amount of adaptations needed to cater for her son Henry's complex needs.

Laura (29) cares for her son Henry, now five, who is severely disabled after he was born six weeks early