Motorists and residents are advised that there will be a series of road closures and parking restrictions in Clitheroe during the town’s food festival this Saturday.

The event looks set to attract up to 20,000 food enthusiasts from across the country to Clitheroe town centre and the following road closures and no parking zones will be in place to ensure it runs safely:

● Wednesday, August 6th, from 6pm – no parking in New Market Street from King Street, New Market Street and the market car park closed until 8am on Sunday

● Friday, August 8th, from 6pm – no parking in New Market Street from Parson Lane

King Street, Clitheroe, will be one of the roads closed for the food festival

● Saturday, August 9th, from 6am – Castle Street, Market Place, King Street and King Lane closed until 8pm; access to Wellgate and York Street via Church Street only, access to Railway View Avenue for health centre visitors and residents only, council offices car park closed to all but blue badge holders and stallholder vehicles, no parking on the right side of Waddington Road between the railway bridge and cemetery, no parking on the left side of Eshton Terrace between Woone Lane and the railway crossing, no parking on the right side of Pendle Road between Hayhurst Street and the mini-roundabout, no parking on the single yellow line in Railway View Road between Clitheroe Interchange and Waddington Road junction.

There will also crash barriers preventing vehicular access to Castle Street, except for emergency vehicles.

Motorists, including blue badge holders, are advised that vehicles parking in prohibited areas will be reported to the police and risk being towed away.

A large park and ride will be in operation at Clitheroe Auction Market for £5 per vehicle (card only) and the drop-off and pick-up point is at the Clitheroe Interchange, a short distance from the festival.

Clitheroe Food Festival, rated one of the best in the UK, is a celebration of the best food and drink that Ribble Valley, Lancashire and the North west has to offer.

The festival takes over the whole of Clitheroe town centre, so if you are planning to drive to it you are strongly advised to use the park and ride scheme.

Ricky Newmark, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “Clitheroe Food Festival is one of the biggest events of the year in Lancashire and attracts visitors from a wide area.

“The town centre is closed to traffic for the day and it makes sense to use the park and ride scheme or public transport to help make your visit to the festival hassle-free.”

This year’s Clitheroe Food Festival will feature quality food and drink – from wild game and Biltong beef to cheese truckles and curry kits, along with a feast of fruit and vegetables packed with authentic flavours – courtesy of over 100 exhibitors.

Festival-goers can expect top-quality artisan produce, as well as cuisine from further afield, a feast of free family entertainment and a warm Ribble Valley welcome.

The Clitheroe Food Festival is organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council and sponsored by The Compleat Food Company and Fort Vale Engineering.