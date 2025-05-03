Burnley matchday food rated by fans: Why we love “traditional” and “quality” Haffners pies

By Jessica Martin
Published 3rd May 2025, 10:09 BST
Burnley fans rate their favourite matchday snacks, with one supporter saying Haffners pies are the best pies he’s had.

Food and drink is a key staple of all football fans’ matchday experience. From meat and potato pies (or potato and meat!), pasties and burgers to chips with all the unusual sauces and toppings you can think of, matchday scran is something you just can’t do without.

But what food and drink is your club famous for? We visited Turf Moor, the home of Burnley FC, on a matchday to ask supporters what their go-to snacks are and what makes them so special.

Watch some of the hilarious responses below.

Burney fans arrive at the stadium.Burney fans arrive at the stadium.
Burney fans arrive at the stadium. | George Wood / Getty Images

Watch the full programme on Shots! TV: Football Stadium Food: Tasting fans matchday staples

Haffners Pies sell their meat and potato pie, their cheese and onion pie and their steak and kidney pie on matchdays, with the meat and potato pie their bestseller.

Neil Wood, Operations Director at Haffners Pies, said: “It’s a traditional recipe from 1889, we’ve changed nothing. A few customers were quite worried when it got taken over that we were going to change stuff and cut corners but we only use the best meat. It’s the Haffners seasoning and the traditional Haffners recipe which is, in my eyes, the best pie you can get”. 

Burney fan, Andy McAtee, said: “The pies are quality, the meat in them is excellent, it just fills you up before a match, you don’t have to have anything else after that, Haffners do the business”.

Another supporter said: “I think they’ve been a long time coming. Finally, they’ve got Haffners pies on now. They’re the best around, easily”.

