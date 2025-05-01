Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new food-to-go store from one of Burnley's best-loved names is set to open its doors next week.

Haffner’s Eats, located in the former Oddies unit on Network 65, will officially launch on Tuesday, May 6. Blending the heritage of Haffners with a more modern, deli-style twist, the new site will offer a menu of hot pies, peas and gravy, fresh sandwiches, salads, homemade cakes, and more.

Director Ted Cockett said: "It's a new food-to-go idea built on what people already love about Haffners. You can walk in and grab a hot pie and peas, a fresh sandwich, or one of our new creations – like our very own 'Hash Bang Wallop' – made to the same standards we've always had.

Haffners Eats will be located on Network 65 in former Oddies unit

"All our meat is sourced from our own butchers, and the bread is mixed, rolled, proved, and baked fresh daily in our own bakery. We'll also have a weekly specials board, using local ingredients with flavours inspired by cuisines from around the world."

Described as a flagship store, Haffner’s Eats has been set up in a prime spot – easily accessible for both the Network 65 industrial estate and the wider public. "We're really happy with the location," said Ted. "The people working there all worked in that shop previously, and Claire, who's been there for over 10 years, will be staying on as manager. We'll be open Monday to Friday, 7-30am to 2-30pm to start with, and we'll tweak things as we go.

It's very early days, but we want this to feel like something new while still being recognisably Haffners."

The launch follows a whirlwind few years for brothers Ted and Dean Cockett, who, along with operations director Neil Wood, have revived and expanded the Haffners brand since taking over. "The first thing we wanted to do was steady the ship – to make sure Haffner’s still felt like Haffner’s," said Ted. "In the three years since, we've doubled the number of pies we're selling, which tells us people seem to be pretty happy with what we're doing."

The flagship store will open on Tuesday, May 6.

Under the A&A Food Group banner, the pair have also brought Whitesides Bakery, Colne-based Pasture Farm Foods, and several online meat businesses into the fold. And while the long-term hope is to roll out Haffners Eats to other locations, the current focus is firmly on Burnley.

"We're not just sitting back hoping the pies will sell," said Ted. "We've invested heavily in getting the concept right and we'll keep adapting. This is about making a meaningful impact in Burnley – and giving people something to be excited about."