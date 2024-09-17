Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Burnley cafe has been shortlisted for the English Italian Awards for the eighth time.

Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Parker Lane will be competing in the Best Restaurant/Manager category at the forthcoming awards ceremony which celebrates Italian restaurants and cafes in this owner.

Lynn Scibetta, who runs Bellissimo with husband and head chef John, said: “This will be our eighth year of getting through to the finals and six years of winning.

Lynn and John Scibetta of Bellissimo Italian coffe shop in Burnley

“Our success has brought many new faces to Burnley, where they go on to shop in the town centre. We are honoured to have got through again, but this year our participation is in memory of a very dear friend of ours, Vincenzo Manta, who sadly died during the Covid pandemic.

“For his family and his grandson, we will do our best.”

In last year’s event, Bellissimo was named ‘highly commended’ in the Best Deli Cafe and Best Dessert categories.