Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Burnley 'highly recommended' in English Italian Awards
Bellissimo Italian coffee shop and bistro in Parker Lane gained the commendations in the Best Deli Cafe and Best Dessert categories.
Owners John and Lynn Scibetta were understandably delighted when they received the plaudits at the awards final held at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds.
And it was John’s “divine” dessert, a cassatta Siciliana, baked earlier at the Cheshire School of Cookery in Altrincham for celebrity chef and judge Aldo Zilli that stole the show.
A proud Lynn said: “John is from Sicily originally and his dessert really represents everything about the island. It is made with a very soft sponge laced with Marsala sherry, ricotta cheese with chocolate drops, roasted pistachios, mixed fruits and marzipan.
“Aldo said it was divine which, coming from someone so esteemed as him, is really high praise. It is certainly John’s best seller and we are absolutely delighted Aldo felt the same.
“The awards ceremony was a lovely evening. We have made so many new friends. We were the only business in the awards that only opens during the day, everyone wanted to know how we do it.”
The popular eaterie last competed in the Italian Food Awards in 2019, but the Covid pandemic and family ill health meant this is the first time Bellissimo has entered in recent years.
There was more good news for the family recently when son Rob and his partner Rosie gave birth to John and Lynn’s first grandchild Giulio.
Lyn said: “We want to thank all out customers for all their lovely best wishes.”