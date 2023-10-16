Burnley company Holker IT has rewarded two new members of its team for being ‘the perfect example of how to start a new job.’

Ethan Warren and Haaris Irshad, who both joined the company in June, have been named joint winners of Holker IT’s Employee of the Quarter.

The awards, which have been running for just over a year, are voted for by their peers.

Colleagues said Ethan and Haaris have had an incredible start to their time with the company, based on the Network 65 Business Park. The duo, who deal with both first and second line support – solving customer’s issues on a day-to-day basis – were thrilled to be named the winners.

His teammates have described Ethan as detailed and methodical, making sure customers are kept up-to-date at all times.

Ethan said: “It’s nice to receive recognition that your work has been noticed by the company and your team. The award provides an extra incentive and motivation – something everyone in the business wants to win.”

Ethan, from Blackburn, has already taken on extra responsibility within the education department, solving more technical problems that arise.

He was supported through his Integris certification by Holker – and he is now putting his theory into practice helping customers.

Haaris, from Nelson, is rapidly building his technical knowledge – which is impressing the team.

He was described by his peers as a hard worker that gets on with everyone and goes the extra mile. His colleagues said he has done some amazing work since starting, with lots of positive feedback from customers.

Haaris is also proving to be a key player in the office - organising social events, such as a five-a-side Holker football team.

Haaris said: “I am delighted and pleasantly surprised to be recognised early on, especially by my peers. It’s great to be at a company where my hard work is noted and rewarded.”

To celebrate their achievement, they have received a glass trophy and Amazon vouchers as a thank you from the business.