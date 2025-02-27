48 outstanding photos from Burnley's Egyptian-themed bar Pharaohs

By John Deehan
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:11 BST
Who would have guessed that an Egyptian-themed bar in the heart of Burnley would become the stuff of nightlife legend?

Pharaohs came, saw and conquered during its time on Hargreaves Street. And thankfully, we still have a treasure trove of photos to look back on.

.

1. Nights out in Pharaohs

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

2. Nights out in Pharaohs

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

3. Nights out in Pharaohs

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

4. Nights out in Pharaohs

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
