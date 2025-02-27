Wilkinson Cameras announces closure of Burnley town centre store after 38 years

A shop, that has been established in Burnley for almost 40 years, has announced it is closing.

In a statement on social media Wilkinson Cameras said it had made the ‘difficult decision’ to close the St James Street store, which first opened in 1986, from this Saturday ( March 1st.)

The statement went on to say: “This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly, but as the retail climate evolves, we must focus on key locations and continue investing in our online store to ensure a strong future for Wilkinson Cameras. A huge thank you to all our loyal Burnley customers over the years. We truly appreciate your support and look forward to serving you in new ways.”

The company has given an assurance that all warranties, gift vouchers and ongoing repairs will not be affected by the news. Wilkinson Cameras was founded in 1986 in Preston. An independent retailer that sells cameras, lenses, accessories, and sports optics, the company has stores in Chester, Liverpool, Warrington, Southport, Kendal, and Carlisle, along with a strong online presence.

