18 great images from 'Afternoon Antics' at Penny Black in Burnley to raise cash for Casual Minds Matter and Pendleside Hospice

By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Dec 2024, 14:29 BST
Burnley’s Penny Black venue hosted a festive ‘Afternoon Antics’ event at the weekend.

Organised by sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll, the Christmas party was the third Afternoon Antics event this year. The sisters came up with the idea of socialising in the afternoon for those who don’t want to be out late in the evening.

DJs Madge Nawaz, Carl Andrew, Jez Toon and Laurence Gorman played hits from the 70s right through to the 90s and Diana DoGood also made a special guest appearance to play some of her favourite tracks. A free event, collection buckets were dotted about to raise money for Casual Minds Matter and Pendleside Hospice. The next ‘Afternoon Antics’ will be held in April next year.

.

1. In pictures: 'Afternoon Antics' Christmas party at Burnley's Penny Black

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. In pictures: 'Afternoon Antics' Christmas party at Burnley's Penny Black

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. In pictures: 'Afternoon Antics' Christmas party at Burnley's Penny Black

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. In pictures: 'Afternoon Antics' Christmas party at Burnley's Penny Black

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice