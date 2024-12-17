Organised by sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll, the Christmas party was the third Afternoon Antics event this year. The sisters came up with the idea of socialising in the afternoon for those who don’t want to be out late in the evening.
DJs Madge Nawaz, Carl Andrew, Jez Toon and Laurence Gorman played hits from the 70s right through to the 90s and Diana DoGood also made a special guest appearance to play some of her favourite tracks. A free event, collection buckets were dotted about to raise money for Casual Minds Matter and Pendleside Hospice. The next ‘Afternoon Antics’ will be held in April next year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.