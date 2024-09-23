Organised and hosted by sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll ,Afternoon Antics 2 follows on from the first event held in May to give people who want to go out and socialise earlier in the day, the chance to do that.

Kicking off at 2pm and running until 10pm, popular band The Rude Boyz played the venue’s beer garden and DJs Madge Nawaz, Craig Kennedy and Carl Andrew, were on the decks for the day. Collection buckets were out for the Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds matter CIC.

Siobhan said: “Thank you to everyone who came to our event to support us, old and new faces, you made our day. Afternoon Antics 3 will be back in May.”

1 . Great images from Afternoon Antics 2 at Burnley's Penny Black venue . Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Great images from Afternoon Antics 2 at Burnley's Penny Black venue . Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Great images from Afternoon Antics 2 at Burnley's Penny Black venue . Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Great images from Afternoon Antics 2 at Burnley's Penny Black venue . Photo: s Photo Sales