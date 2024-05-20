The first-ever Afternoon Antics, hosted by Penny Black in Hargreaves Street, saw hundreds of people turn out for a day-long celebration of music and community.

Money was collected on the day for Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matters, with entertainment coming courtesy of DJs Carl Andrew, Laurence Gorman, Madge Nawaz and Craig Kennedy, The Skafather, The Rude Boyz, and Diana DoGood,

The idea for Afternoon Antics came from sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll, who wanted to put on an event that brought people out into town earlier.

Siobhan said: “Wow! We were totally blown away. It couldn’t have gone any better. We’re going to be counting the money that was donated this week. Thank you to everyone that came, and to all the entertainment. Thank you to Lancashire PA Hire, Yasmin and Natalie for the loan of their beautiful building, and Madge for helping with the bands.

"We wanted to put on event that brought people out into town earlier, and it certainly did that. So many people I’ve spoken to have told me they didn’t feel rough on Sunday because they were home at a decent time instead of silly o’clock. Even I wasn’t rough! We’re already planning a second Afternoon Antics for later on in the year, and can’t wait to see everyone at that one, too.”

