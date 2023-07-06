News you can trust since 1877
16 throwback photos from former iconic Burnley nightclub Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's

The former Burnley nightspot The Cat’s Whiskers/ Annabella’s was a mecca for clubbers in the 70s and 80s.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

Rescued from closure in 1977 by the late former manager Mike Connolly, much of the club’s success and popularity was credited to him.

He attracted top bands and artistes to the club which also hosted fun days for families in Burnley who may not be able to afford a holiday.

These photographs, which are from Mike’s own personal collection, capture the magic of an era that is long gone.

Retro photos capture long gone days of iconic nightspot The Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's

Retro photos capture long gone days of iconic nightspot The Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's

Retro photos capture long gone days of iconic nightspot The Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's

Retro photos capture long gone days of iconic nightspot The Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's

