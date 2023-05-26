It may have closed its door many moons ago but the Cat’s Whiskers/ Annabella’s nightclub in Burnley is still talked about fondly today.

And a reunion is taking place in September later this year at the Mechanics Theatre in Burnley.

An iconic venue at the foot of Centenary Way, the late Mike Connolly, who died in 2018, was credited with putting the town’s nightlife on the map when he saved the club from closure in 1977 and transformed it into a clubbing mecca that attracted thousands every week. The venue was on the verge of losing its licence when Mike and assistant manager John Wood took over.

Along with it being a major draw for clubbers from across the North West, Mike and John treated the public to family fun days at their venue for those who could not afford a summer holiday, offering fairground rides, donkey rides and coconut shacks.

And these incredible photographs have been handed down to former Cat’s DJ Steve Hindley by Mike’s family. Taken at the club’s height, in the 70s and 80s, the images capture an era that is gone forever.

