19 more photos from former iconic Burnley nightspot The Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's

The Cats's Whiskers/ Annabella's nightclub was an iconic nightspot in Burnley
By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Thousands of revellers from Burnley and across the North West made a bee-line for the club famed for its rotating stage, huge dancefloor and crazy competitions and beauty contests.

An iconic venue at the foot of Centenary Way, the late Mike Connolly, who died in 2018, was credited with putting the town’s nightlife on the map when he saved the club from closure in 1977 and transformed it into a clubbing mecca. Mike and assistant manager John Wood even treated the public to family fun days at their venue for those who could not afford a summer holiday, offering fairground rides, donkey rides and coconut shacks.

Here is another selection of photos that capture the ‘Cat’s’ era perfectly.

