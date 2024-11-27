The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham to host 'Dogs meet Father Bark-mas' event for pooches
Has your dog ever met Father Christmas?
He or she has the chance to this weekend when The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham hosts a ‘Dogs meet Father Bark-mas’ event on Sunday (December 1st). This one-of-a-kind experience includes a meet-and-greet with Father Christmas, a festive toy and treat. The hotel already holds the title of ‘Best Dog Friendly Business’ in the Lancashire Tourism Awards
Director Michael Huckerby said: “This event is a chance for families to include their dogs in the magic of Christmas.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.