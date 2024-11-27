Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Has your dog ever met Father Christmas?

He or she has the chance to this weekend when The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham hosts a ‘Dogs meet Father Bark-mas’ event on Sunday (December 1st). This one-of-a-kind experience includes a meet-and-greet with Father Christmas, a festive toy and treat. The hotel already holds the title of ‘Best Dog Friendly Business’ in the Lancashire Tourism Awards