The hotel was named as the “Best Dog Friendly Business” in the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “ We are thrilled to win this award. Dogs are part of the family and we are honoured to look after them and their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lancashire has such a massive hospitality and tourism industry and, to be recognised by the judges, has been such an honour and is a testament to the service our team give day in and day out. “

Hetti who is the resident spaniel at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham which has won the title of 'Best Dog Friendly Business' in the Lancashire Tourism Awards

Held at the Blackpool Conference and Exhibition Centre, tourism professionals from across the county completed for the honours.

Rachel McQueen, who is chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said 2022 was the year that saw Lancashire ‘fighting back’ from the impact of covid on the tourism and hospitality sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Success in 2022 was hard fought, hard won, against, quite literally, all the odds. But successes there were, and significant ones too.”