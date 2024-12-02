An exhibition of the best of British craft, by more than 50 artists, is underway at the Platform Gallery in Clitheroe in the run-up to Christmas.

The annual pre-Christmas exhibition is aimed at helping make buying the perfect homemade gift for your loved ones even easier during the gift-giving season.

A wide range of ceramics, glass, wood, jewellery, metalwork and prints are on display at the gallery, next to Clitheroe railway station. They form part of the Northern Star exhibition which aims to showcase some of the best skills on offer from British crafts men and women.

Ribble Valley Deputy Mayor Councillor Simon O’Rourke takes a look at some of the prints at the Northern Star exhibition at the Platform Gallery, Clitheroe.

Jack Shackleton, one of the gallery’s supervisors, said: “We’ve collected some of the most popular and best loved items from our visitors’ favourite artists over the past 12 months, as well as some pieces we think stand out, to help shape this exhibition.

“Some have come from past displays at the gallery; others we’ve discovered at events across the country. All of them highlight the wide range of skills and ideas of artists across Britain. It’s an ideal opportunity to pick up a gift with a difference that you won’t find anywhere else.”

The Platform Gallery is open Monday-Friday 10am to 4.30pm; Saturday 10am-4pm; and Sunday 11am-4pm until Christmas Day when it will close for the festive break. Northern Star will run at the Platform Gallery until Saturday, January 4th, 2025.