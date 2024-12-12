They may just be one of the kindest families in Lancashire.

That’s the Bridge family who, for the third year in a row, transform their home in Nelson into a winter wonderland and invite youngsters to meet Father Christmas and the Grinch and receive a sweetie bag and a hot chocolate.

Affectionately named ‘The Bridges who stole Christmas’ the project began in 2022 when Joanne Bridge and her husband Andrew started making up food parcels for those struggling during the cost of living crisis. Joanne said: “The first year grew so fast and everyone was offering to donate. “We came up with the idea due to the huge bills that everyone was facing for food and kids’ Christmas activities.”

Joanne Bridge and her husband Andrew transform their home in Nelson into a winter wonderland for the local children

Going all out every year on Hallowe’en decorations for their grandchildren, Esmay, Skyler and Bonnie, the Bridges decided to go over the top at Christmas and extend the festivities to all the children around them.

Open to all and a free event, anyone who wishes to make a donation is asked to bring an item of food such as tins of soup, pasta or anything they have to spare, and to date the Bridges have handed out 98 hampers. Joanne and Andrew’s daughter in law Zoe Davies, always pitches in to help along with their neighbours, Andy, Stacey and Annabelle Meadway.

Joanne added: “Christmas is all about giving, not receiving, so if you are are in a position to give you can really make a difference to someone. If you have a friend, neighbour or elderly person who is on their own and need to know someone cares than please put their name forward for a hamper.”

The Bridges have hosted three Santa and Grinch nights so far and their final one for 2024 is next Wednesday (December 18th ). Anyone who wishes to go along is asked to contact Joanne through the facebook group The Bridges Who Stole Christmas