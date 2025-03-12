The starting gun for the restoration of the west wing of Burnley’s ‘jewel in the crown,’ Towneley Hall, is set to be fired.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have been recommended to grant permission for the work on the 700-year-old stately home in Burnley. The hall is currently undergoing perhaps the biggest restoration in its long and proud history to ensure its beauty shines on for generations to come. The historic home of the Towneley family, which opened its doors to the public a century ago as a popular art gallery and musuem, closed its doors temporarily last summer to allow the £3.6m. restoration to take place.

The new application relates to a proposal for internal alterations to facilitate improved guest facilities and access to the west wing. A report to be presented to Burnley Council's development control committee meeting on Thursday night recommends approval of listed building consent with four conditions. The application relates to the Great Hall -its west elevation having been remodelled in the baroque style by Robert Thornton in the 1720s and is therefore highly significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The starting gun for the restoration of the west wing of Burnley’s ‘jewel in the crown,’ Towneley Hall, is set to be fired.

The application seeks listed building consent for alterations to the west wing of the hall and are summarised as follows:

* Removal of a lower sash window and hinged base to the rear (west) elevation of the Great Hall and replacement with a door and fanlight;

* Fitting out of the orientation room for food preparation and service.

* Creation of a new accessible toilet and lobby area.

The increased use of the Great Hall for events has increased the need for a well-equipped preparation area in its proximity. The orientation room is understood to have been used historically as an ‘ante-room’ to the Great Hall and is currently used as a store and prep area for events.The proposals aim to fit out the orientation room to provide a fully equipped food preparation and service area. The purpose is to facilitate improved guest facilities and access in support of the continued viable use of the hall as a visitor attraction which in turn generates revenue to secure its long term conservation.