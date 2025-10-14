Clitheroe war memorial completed ahead of Remembrance ceremonies

Refurbishment work at Clitheroe’s historic war memorial has been completed ahead of schedule in time for the town’s civic Remembrance ceremonies next month.

The refurbishment process was undertaken by a Manchester-based firm of bronze restoration specialists after a survey highlighted some maintenance priorities with the memorial. The entire structure has been professionally cleaned and refurbished – including the three plaques bearing the names of the fallen – with the full costs met by the town council.

The memorial – featuring a full-size bronze stature of a Grenadier Guard – was erected in August 1923 and the town council looks after the memorial and surrounding gardens in conjunction with Ribble Valley Borough Council.

The restored war memorial at Clitheroe Castle

Clitheroe Town Mayor Coun. Michael Graveston said: “When we discovered the memorial needed some urgent restoration work in the summer months, the Town Council moved quickly to bring in specialist contractors to scope out the work. The priority was to ensure the memorial would be restored to the appropriate standard within quite a tight timeframe.

“On behalf of the townsfolk of Clitheroe – to whom the memorial is dedicated – Clitheroe Town Council would like to thank the scaffolders and the principal contractors, Farmers Bronze Restoration, for completing this project ahead of time.”

The war memorial will be fully open in time for the annual Remembrance Sunday service, which this year takes place on Sunday, November 9th – with further acts of remembrance taking place on Armistice Day – Tuesday, November 11th.

Road closures have also been announced ahead of the parades.