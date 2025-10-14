Road closures in Clitheroe, Whalley and Hurst Green ahead of Remembrance parade

Motorists and residents are reminded of Remembrance parade road closures in Clitheroe, Whalley and Hurst Green.

The following Clitheroe roads will be closed from 8am to 12-30pm on Sunday, November 9th:

● Church Brow between St Mary’s Church and Church Street

● Church Street between Church Brow and the junction of Market Place and Wellgate

● Market Place between Church Street and the junction of Castle Street and King Lane

● Lowergate between Wellgate and King Lane

● Wellgate between Market Place and Lowergate

● King Lane between Lowergate and the junction of Market Place and Castle Street

● Castle Street between the junction of King Lane and Market Place and Castlegate.

The following Whalley roads will be closed from 9-30am to 12-30pm on Sunday, November 9th:

● Church Lane between King Street and St Mary and All Saints Church

● King Street between Church Lane and the Station Road war memorial

Avenue Road in Hurst Green will also be closed – from 8am to 2pm on Sunday, November 9th – between Hurst Green Memorial Hall and the Longridge Road war memorial.

All roads will be closed to pedestrians and traffic, except emergency vehicles, and there will be no alternative routes.

Access to properties affected by the parade routes will be maintained. Copies of the traffic regulation orders are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.