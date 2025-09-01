The future of Burnley FC’s fan-led archive project has been secured after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than £35,000.

The Clarets Collected project, which preserves and celebrates the history of Burnley Football Club, will now continue for another two years through to Burnley’s Year of Culture in 2027.

A late £5,000 donation from former Burnley chairman Mike Garlick helped push the total over the line, with almost 100 individuals and organisations contributing overall. Among the first to back the appeal was former director John Sullivan, who gave £1,000 to get the campaign underway. The London Clarets supporters’ club also pledged their support.

The funding will allow the project to expand its popular free school sessions at Burnley Library, which give pupils the chance to explore the club’s role in the town’s history. Most of the 2025-26 dates have already been snapped up. Future exhibitions and archive work are also planned, adding to the displays currently in place, which include Burnley’s European adventures, a collection of historic Clarets shirts and rare photographs from the 1914 FA Cup Final.

Clarets Collected has also been active in the community, contributing to Coal Clough Library’s 50th anniversary with memorabilia from 1975 and hosting an evening with prolific Burnley author Dave Thomas. The event featured appearances from ex-players Paul Fletcher, Frank Casper and Colin Waldron.

Looking ahead, the project will focus on schools, volunteers and a new intergenerational history project with Burnley FC in the Community, ensuring the Clarets’ story continues to be shared for generations to come.