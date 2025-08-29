Aroma Asian Restaurant in Burnley named Curry Restaurant of the Year (North West) at English Curry Awards

“A great honour” for the town was the proud verdict of Burnley restaurateur Abdul Majeed who saw his Aroma restaurant collect its fifth English Curry Awards accolade in eight years.

The effervescent Mr Majeed was understandably delighted with the prestigious Curry Restaurant of the Year (North West) award, and said it was for the hard work of his staff and loyalty of his cutomers.

Mr Majeed told the Burnley Express: “I am so proud Aroma has again won this award. It’s for my staff who work so hard and my wonderful customers who continue support us every week for years. We must be doing something right.”

The annual English Curry Awards, now in its 14th year, was held at Eastside Rooms in Birmingham earlier this month.

Aroma Asian Restaurant in Burnley won again at the English Curry Awards 2025

Mr Majeed added: “Our amazing kitchen team may not be seen as often as our front-of-house staff, but they’re the heartbeat of everything we do. Without their hard work, skill and dedication, none of our achievements would be possible.”

