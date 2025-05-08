Burnley Dove Court care home resident and RAF veteran honoured during VE Day celebrations
Margaret has been sharing her memories of the Second World War and Victory in Europe (VE) Day, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, on May 8th, 2025.
Margaret, who will celebrate her 100th birthday this December, shared memories of her time serving in the Royal Air Force during a special VE Day event held at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home.
At just 17 years old, she enlisted in the RAF and supported wartime efforts by delivering essential goods via aircraft – an experience she recalls with immense pride.
Originally from Kercoder in Scotland, Margaret moved to Burnley in the 1970s with her husband, who worked on the railways. Together, they raised 11 children and created a lasting legacy that includes 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
“Live life how you find it. Life is how you take it, do your best,” said Margaret, reflecting on both her service and life’s journey.
The VE Day celebration at Dove Court will include a tribute to Margaret’s service, alongside patriotic music, wartime-themed refreshments, and stories from the era.
Stephanie Tillotson, wellbeing coordinator, said: “Margaret is an amazing lady who loved her time in the RAF and is proud of what she has achieved. It’s an honour to celebrate her on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.”
Margaret remains a proud symbol of resilience, service, and spirit – values that Dove Court was proud to highlight as part of its VE Day commemorations.
