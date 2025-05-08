Burnley Dove Court care home resident and RAF veteran honoured during VE Day celebrations

By Dominic Collis
Published 8th May 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 09:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As the nation comes together to commemorate VE Day, a Burnley care home is honouring one of its own wartime heroes – resident and RAF veteran Margaret Phenix, who is 99 years-old.

Margaret has been sharing her memories of the Second World War and Victory in Europe (VE) Day, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, on May 8th, 2025.

Margaret, who will celebrate her 100th birthday this December, shared memories of her time serving in the Royal Air Force during a special VE Day event held at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At just 17 years old, she enlisted in the RAF and supported wartime efforts by delivering essential goods via aircraft – an experience she recalls with immense pride.

Margaret Phenix at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home with wellbeing coordinator, Nicola MartinMargaret Phenix at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home with wellbeing coordinator, Nicola Martin
Margaret Phenix at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home with wellbeing coordinator, Nicola Martin

Originally from Kercoder in Scotland, Margaret moved to Burnley in the 1970s with her husband, who worked on the railways. Together, they raised 11 children and created a lasting legacy that includes 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

“Live life how you find it. Life is how you take it, do your best,” said Margaret, reflecting on both her service and life’s journey.

Read More
Letters from the front: Burnley soldier serving with ‘The Forgotten Army’ in Bur...

The VE Day celebration at Dove Court will include a tribute to Margaret’s service, alongside patriotic music, wartime-themed refreshments, and stories from the era.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephanie Tillotson, wellbeing coordinator, said: “Margaret is an amazing lady who loved her time in the RAF and is proud of what she has achieved. It’s an honour to celebrate her on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.”

Margaret remains a proud symbol of resilience, service, and spirit – values that Dove Court was proud to highlight as part of its VE Day commemorations.

Related topics:RAFBurnleyScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice