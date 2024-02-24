News you can trust since 1877
14 wonderful old photos from fêtes, fairs, shows and carnivals in Burnley

Today, we take a look back at fêtes, fairs, shows and carnivals that have been held in Burnley over the years.
By John Deehan
Published 24th Feb 2024, 09:52 GMT

The images are part of for Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.

1. Centenary Carnival, Burnley (1961)

. Photo: Lancashire County Council

2. Burnley Market 700 year celebrations (1997)

. Photo: Lancashire County Council

3. Unionist Fete, Bank Hall Burnley 20 June 1908

. Photo: Lancashire County Council

4. Burnley Market 700 year celebrations Train (1997)

. Photo: Lancashire Country Council

