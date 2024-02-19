Here are 22 old photos looking back at days gone by:
1. All Saints' Church, Burnley (c.1910)
All Saints' Church, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
2. St John's RC Church, Burnley (1977)
St John's RC Church, Burnley (1977). Photo: Lancashire County Council
3. Bethesda Congregational Chapel, Burnley (1900)
Bethesda Congregational Chapel, Burnley (1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. St Andrew's Church, Burnley (c.1908)
St Andrew's Church, Burnley (c.1908). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council