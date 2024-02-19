News you can trust since 1877
22 old photos looking back at days gone by in Burnley church life

Today, we look back at Burnley’s churches over the decades.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:49 GMT

Here are 22 old photos looking back at days gone by:

All Saints' Church, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council

1. All Saints' Church, Burnley (c.1910)

All Saints' Church, Burnley (c.1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council

St John's RC Church, Burnley (1977).

2. St John's RC Church, Burnley (1977)

St John's RC Church, Burnley (1977).

Bethesda Congregational Chapel, Burnley (1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council

3. Bethesda Congregational Chapel, Burnley (1900)

Bethesda Congregational Chapel, Burnley (1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council

St Andrew's Church, Burnley (c.1908). Credit: Lancashire County Council

4. St Andrew's Church, Burnley (c.1908)

St Andrew's Church, Burnley (c.1908). Credit: Lancashire County Council

