Here are 12 old photos overlooking brilliant Burnley to take you back in time, including Keirby Hotel and the old Burnley Bus Station
Burnley has seen many transformations over the past 100 years.
By Laura Longworth
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
These 12 fascinating old photos document many of the changes that have occurred in the borough as far back as the 1920s.
They depict general views of the town’s streets, transport systems and landmark buildings like the Keirby Hotel and Turf Moor.
Take a look at the photo gallery below, courtesy of Lancashire County Council:
