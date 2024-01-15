News you can trust since 1877
Here are 12 old photos overlooking brilliant Burnley to take you back in time, including Keirby Hotel and the old Burnley Bus Station

Burnley has seen many transformations over the past 100 years.
By Laura Longworth
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT

These 12 fascinating old photos document many of the changes that have occurred in the borough as far back as the 1920s.

They depict general views of the town’s streets, transport systems and landmark buildings like the Keirby Hotel and Turf Moor.

Take a look at the photo gallery below, courtesy of Lancashire County Council:

Keirby Hotel being built in Burnley in 1958. Credit: Lancashire County Council.

1. Keirby Hotel, Burnley

Trafalgar Mill and The Weavers Triangle in Burnley, pictured in 1981. Credit: Lancashire County Council

2. Trafalgar Mill and The Weavers Triangle in Burnley

Centenary Way in Burnley around 1982. Credit: Lancashire County Council.

3. Centenary Way, Burnley

Burnley Embankment, also known as the Straight Mile, on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Burnley, pictured around 1985. Credit: Lancashire County Council.

4. Leeds-Liverpool Canal, Burnley

