Turf Moor premieres animated film for mental health charity

Where We Belong sees a young girl telling her cuddly toy, Bertie Bee, about the excitement of match day at Turf Moor, before taking Bertie to his first game. It’s one of several new community-focused projects the club is launching with celebrity fan, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

Burnley also donated £10,000 to mental health charity Mind to support the launch of the film which was shown before the first home game of the season against Brighton on Saturday.

Burnley FC chairman, Alan Pace, said: “We wee so excited about the team playing in front of a full house once again and wanted to do something special to mark the return of supporters. Where We Belong not only beautifully expresses what the club means to fans but also what the supporters mean to Burnley FC.

Stills from the film

“It’s been a tough time for everyone and welcoming fans back to Turf Moor was an important step in the journey back to normality. We also felt it was a good opportunity to raise awareness around mental health and help support the great work Mind does.”

Hayley Jarvis, Head of Sport for Mind, added: “This generous donation from Burnley will help Mind to continue to provide our life-changing services, including our Infoline, online advice and support resources and the sports projects we run across the country.

“We know the power football has to create change, especially around mental health, so we’re incredibly grateful to Burnley for choosing to support Mind. The safe return of fans to Turf Moor will no doubt be a boost for many people’s mental wellbeing.”

Jordan North, who appears in the film, said: “While I’m gutted I can’t be in my happy place for the first game of the season I absolutely love Where We Belong. It really captures what match day/going on the Turf means to us fans, and what an important part The Clarets play in our lives.”

Turf Moor

The Premier League club commissioned the animation from up-and-coming Preston-based production company, Route Nine Studios. It features original music by Sylvia Navarro for Bleeding Fingers Music, the collective co-founded by Oscar-winning film score composer, Hans Zimmer.

Teri Moran, co-founder of Route Nine Studios said: "It's been amazing working on this project for Burnley FC and getting to deep-dive into their history, traditions and values. We hope this film encapsulates the pride and comfort so many Burnley fans feel when they visit Turf Moor."

Jordan North is also helping judge the search for the club’s most passionate young fans. Burnley is looking for supporters aged 16 or under who consider themselves to be Clarets superfans with the winners receiving a VIP home game experience. More details can be found at the club’s website - www.burnleyfootballclub.com