Pendleside Hospice's heartfelt thank you to the community as 2024 draws to a close
This year, the hospice has cared for more than 2,000 people through its wide-ranging services, including the Inpatient Unit, Hospice at Home, Day Services within the Health, Wellbeing, and Rehabilitation Department, and Family Support and Bereavement Services.
It also delivered more than 100 meals per day through its Meals on Wheel service.
Helen McVey, Chief Executive, shared her reflections on the past 12 months.
“This year marked my 20th year at Pendleside, and I am incredibly proud of the milestones we’ve achieved together. Being rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission was a
tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication, compassion, and expertise of our staff and volunteers. It’s an acknowledgement of the exceptional care and support we strive to provide every day.”
Other notable achievements for the hospice include being awarded the Not For Profit Award at the Pendle Business Awards, being shortlisted for the Employer of Year and Health & Wellbeing Awards at the Red Rose Awards, and undergoing a brand refresh that has revitalised Pendleside’s image and its retail shops.
"These accolades are wonderful and certainly worth celebrating amongst the team, but what I’m most proud of is our people—the staff, volunteers, and supporters who consistently go above and beyond for Pendleside.
“This year, we welcomed over 4,000 new individuals to our family of supporters, who have joined our mission in various ways, be it through attending our events, donating preloved goods to our shops, donating in memory of a loved one, and so much more.”
A most recent highlight of the year was Pendleside’s Christmas Thank-a-Thon, spearheaded by Louisa Mayor, Head of Income Generation, alongside Lisa Clarke, Volunteer Coordinator.
Designed as a way to personally thank the hospice’s supporters, the Thank-a-Thon saw staff and volunteers across various departments—including fundraising, clinical, administration,
senior management, and retail—come together to make more than 550 phone calls to the charity’s supporters.
Louisa described the event as a resounding success.
“This was the first year running a Christmas Thank-a-Thon and the feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive! If we could have called all of our supporters, we absolutely would have. Our
hospice wouldn’t be where it is today without the incredible backing of our community.”
Supporters expressed their appreciation on social media, saying the calls brightened up their day.
Sandra Bignell, who both accesses Pendleside’s services and supports the hospice, was among those who received a call.
“Marvellous people and service!” she exclaimed.
“I had a call thanking me for my support over the years, but really, I’m thanking Pendleside for the support and kindness they offer to anyone who walks through their door.”
Supporter Denise Mulrooney added: “The call was a lovely surprise and very much appreciated. It made me smile, my heart warm, and even made me a little emotional. I support the lottery and any other way I can.”
To find out more about ways to support the hospice, and to keep updated with its events, developments and the latest news, visit www.pendleside.org.uk, or follow the charity on Facebook.
