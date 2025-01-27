Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paramedic and University of Central Lancashire student has donated a defibrillator to the institute’s Burnley Campus after winning it in a competition.

Mohammed Hassan won the device in a St John’s Ambulance first aid competition.

The 29-year-old decided to donate it to the University, where he is a student on the year-long MSc Disaster Medicine programme, to make sure it was available in a high footfall area. It will be placed in Victoria Mill, Trafalgar Street, which sits at the heart of the Weavers’ Triangle.

“As a paramedic, I know first-hand how important a defibrillator can be during an emergency when someone is in cardiac arrest” Mohammed said.

University of Central Lancashire deputy vice-chancellor Ruth Connor, disaster medicine student Mohammed Hassan and Peter Hill, lead health and safety adviser at the university

“As soon as I won the defib I knew I wanted to donate it to an organisation where it can help as many people as possible, so why not at the university where I am developing my own medical skills.”

Mohammed, who lives in Burnley with his family, trained to become a registered paramedic in Manchester before working as a paramedic for private providers at events.

He decided to complete the University of Central Lancashire’s specialist course, delivered by the School of Medicine and Dentistry, because he wants to work as a medic in conflict zones.

Mohammed added: “I want to work in humanitarian aid once I’ve finished university. Although it will of course be a daunting experience, it would also be a privilege to help people in crisis.”

Ruth Connor, deputy vice-chancellor, said: “We are extremely grateful to Mohammed for this kind gesture.

“We always hope there isn’t a need to use a defibrillator but having one available in a time of crisis can save a life. Placing this important piece of equipment at Victoria Mill means it is on hand for staff, students and members of the public in an emergency situation.”

