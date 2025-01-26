Horse Hill Bungalow, Accrington Road, HaptonHorse Hill Bungalow, Accrington Road, Hapton
For sale: four-bedroom detached Hapton home with views of Pendle Hill and Hambledon Hill

By Dominic Collis
Published 26th Jan 2025, 20:50 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this lovely detached bungalow in Accrington Road, Hapton.

Horse Hill Bungalow, which boasts a recently constructed two-story extension and studio/garage, is on the market with Fardela and Bell for offers in excess of £625,00.

Take a look around.

