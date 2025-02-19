Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Labels for Cares, a charity that sells brand new designer clothes in its two Lancashire stores, including Burnley, is enjoying a triple celebration.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2020, this month marks the charity’s fifth birthday, during which time over £325,000 has been raised to support early cancer diagnoses across Lancashire. Most recently, £250,000 was allocated to providing a state-of-the-art endoscopy unit to Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, reportedly the first of its kind in the country.

Via the hospital’s charity ELHT&Me, Labels for Cares has also supported the introduction of two endoscopy machines at Burnley General Hospital, which have already scanned 100,000 patients, providing swift results utilising the latest technology to improve patient outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labels' co-founders John Banaszkiewicz (left) and Anthony Fairclough (right) with ELHT Fundraising Manager Denise Gee and Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Hassann Hatab.

Labels for Cares co-founder Anthony Fairclough said: ‘We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved so far, and we have no intention of slowing down. As we celebrate five successful years of Labels for Cares, and many thousands of potentially life-saving scans already carried out, we are delighted to have been named among the finalists of the Red Rose Business Awards.

“We have been shortlisted in the not-for-profit category, alongside other wonderful organisations like North West Air Ambulance and Lancashire Mind. Regardless of whether or not we win the award in March, being shortlisted has provided a great opportunity to stop and take stock of all we’ve achieved so far. Our fundraising recently supported the introduction of the UK’s first Olympus Evis EUS endosonographysystem, making a world-leading diagnostic tool readily available to the people of East Lancashire – and I’m excited to see what we can achieve next.

“It’s wonderful to see the team’s hard work recognised and celebrated, and we wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

Labels for Cares has two charity shops, in Burnley and at The Wellsprings restaurant, where – thanks to generous donations from the likes of Temperley London and Boohoo Group providing Coast, Karen Millen, Warehouse and more - visitors can find designer items at a fraction of the cost they might expect. All profits go to supporting early cancer diagnoses and treatments, so discerning shoppers can look good while they do good.